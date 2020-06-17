NANTUCKET – A Coast Guard aircrew from Air Station Cape Cod rescued four fishermen early Wednesday morning after their boat began taking on water 40 miles south of Nantucket. All four men were uninjured and brought safely to shore.
Photo by U.S. Coast Guard/CWN
Just in: Coast Guard rescues four fishermen 40 miles off Nantucket
June 17, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
