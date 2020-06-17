You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Just in: Coast Guard rescues four fishermen 40 miles off Nantucket

Just in: Coast Guard rescues four fishermen 40 miles off Nantucket

June 17, 2020


NANTUCKET – A Coast Guard aircrew from Air Station Cape Cod rescued four fishermen early Wednesday morning after their boat began taking on water 40 miles south of Nantucket. All four men were uninjured and brought safely to shore.
Photo by U.S. Coast Guard/CWN

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 