FALMOUTH – An eyewitness report of a swimmer struggling drew a large response to Old Silver Beach in Falmouth sometime after 1 PM Sunday. Lifeguards were actively searching the water. A call was put out for the Cape Cod Tech Rescue Team dive unit to respond along with a drone. A U.S. Coast Guard helicopter also responded.

As of 4 PM, the search was suspended pending further developments.

CWN will bring you further details as we get them.

Photos by David Curran/Satellite News Service/CWN