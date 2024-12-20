Driver cited after two-vehicle crash in Oak Bluffs

OAK BLUFFS – On Thursday at approximately at 2:49 PM, Oak Bluffs Police & Fire-EMS Departments responded to the intersection of New York Avenue and Chestnut Avenue for a report of a two vehicle crash with one person trapped.

First responders were required to extricate one operator from a heavily damaged vehicle. That operator was transported to the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital by ambulance for apparent non-life threatening injuries. The second operator refused medical treatment.

One operator was issued a citation for Marked Lanes Violation. Both vehicles were towed from the scene.