BARNSTABLE – A driver was critically injured in a crash on Route 6 in Barnstable shortly before 4 PM Sunday. The crash happened eastbound near Exit 68 (Route 132) the vehicle reportedly ended up in the woods. The victim was rushed to Cape Cod Hospital. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Driver critically injured in crash on Route 6 in Barnstable
January 21, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
