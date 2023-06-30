You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Driver extricated after car vs pole crash in Brewster

June 30, 2023

BREWSTER – A traffic crash involving a car striking a utility pole required firefighters to free a victim using the Jaws of Life. The crash happened shortly before noon Friday on Route 39 at Freeman’s Way. Two people were injured, one seriously. Route 39 was shut down while the scene was worked. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Brewster Police.

