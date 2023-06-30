BREWSTER – A traffic crash involving a car striking a utility pole required firefighters to free a victim using the Jaws of Life. The crash happened shortly before noon Friday on Route 39 at Freeman’s Way. Two people were injured, one seriously. Route 39 was shut down while the scene was worked. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Brewster Police.
Driver extricated after car vs pole crash in Brewster
June 30, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- New Septic Regulations Approved by Local Environmental Group
- J-1 Housing Program Starting First Season Strong, Says Chamber
- Town Offices, Operations to Close for July 4
- Affordable Home Lottery Applications End Friday
- Housing and Transit Challenges Continue for Cape Economy
- US Coast Guard Says ‘Presumed Human Remains’ Found in Wreckage of Titan Submersible
- Ahead of 4th of July, Fire Officials Highlight Safety
- Provincetown Begins Full-Time Fire Department Transition
- Meeting on Provincetown, Truro Low-Lying Roads is Thursday
- Rehabilitated Sea Turtles Released at West Dennis Beach
- VIDEO: Barnstable Firefighters Respond to Car Fire
- Cape Symphony Searching for Jung-Ho Pak’s Replacement
- District Attorney Says Veterans Court Facing Hurdles