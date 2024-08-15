New details: Driver facing OUI charge after hitting police officer outside Cape Cod Melody Tent

HYANNIS – A driver is accused of hitting a police officer and leaving the scene in Hyannis late Wednesday evening. The incident happened as the officer was directing traffic as a event let out at the Cape Cod Melody Tent. Luckily the officer was not seriously injured and reportedly declined to go to the hospital. The driver was reportedly charged with OUI.

New details: The Barnstable Police Department announces the arrest of a Falmouth woman for allegedly operating under the influence of alcohol last night after she struck an officer with her car while leaving a concert.



Lisa Limberakis, 45, of Falmouth was charged with:

Operating Under the Influence of Liquor

Negligent Operation of a Motor Vehicle

She is expected to be arraigned today in Barnstable District Court.

At approximately 10:40 PM on Wednesday, Aug. 14, a Barnstable Police Officer was directing traffic outside of the Cape Cod Melody Tent as concertgoers were leaving when a car allegedly struck his knee and flashlight. The operator, identified as Limberakis, was ordered to pull her vehicle over.

Another Barnstable Police officer spoke with Limberakis and detected an odor of alcohol on her breath. The officer also noticed that her eyes were red and glossy, and that she was slurring her speech. Through the officer’s investigation, she was subsequently placed under arrest.

The officer declined medical attention.

These are allegations. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.