Driver hospitalized after rollover crash in Harwich

May 18, 2024

HARWICH – A driver was transported to Cape Cod Hospital after a rollover crash in Harwich about 3:30 AM. The crash happened on Route 6 between Routes 124 and 137. The vehicle ended up on its roof in the woods. The driver was able to self-extricate from the vehicle. Mass State Police are investigating if the rainy conditions played a role in the crash.

