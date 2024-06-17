WE CAN Announces 2024 Woman Of The Year

HARWICH PORT – During WE CAN Empowering Women’s annual “A Day of Words, Wit, and Wisdom” fundraising event last week at the Wychmere Beach Club in Harwich Port, Kathrine Switzer was honored as WE CAN’s “Woman of the Year.”

Switzer was recognized for her advocacy for women and girls through her nonprofit “261-Fearless,” which offers education and running opportunities for women worldwide and has established running clubs in 14 countries on five continents.

“Our Woman of the Year is chosen because she has proven to be a tireless advocate for women and girls, a role model in her life and career for others, and someone who has led for social change with courage and grace,” said Lisa Guyon, Executive Director of WE CAN.

Switzer is well known for being the first woman to enter the previously “men’s-only” Boston Marathon in 1967, during which photos of her being attacked by the race director were shared around the world.

Switzer went on to win the 1974 New York City Marathon and helped to establish the women’s marathon as an official Olympic event.

