Pavement Milling Scheduled In Sandwich

June 17, 2024

SANDWICH – The Town of Sandwich is notifying residents and commuters that workers will perform pavement milling and resurfacing work at the intersection of Route 130 and Quaker Meetinghouse Road on Monday, June 24, 2024, with work expected to last through Friday June 28, 2024.

A traffic detour will be in place for northbound traffic on Route 130, between Pimlico Pond Road and Cotuit Road.

At the same time, access to area homes and businesses may be periodically delayed during work hours from 5 am to 7 pm while work is ongoing.

Motorists are asked to use caution, heed guidance from safety officers, and to use alternate routes if possible.

All work is weather-dependent and subject to cancellation without notice, should the need arise.

