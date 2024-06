Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution Principal Engineer Andrew Bowen joins Grady Culhane in the CapeCod.com NewsCenter to talk about the six-decade history of Alvin, christened at the facility’s doc in 1964. Over the decades, the sub has been a key player in research of the Titanic wreckage, explored deep sea hydrothermal vents in the Galapagos and also participated in the national response to the 2010 Deepwater Horizon oil spill disaster.