Plane Makes Emergency Landing On Cape Cod Beach

WELLFLEET – A small airplane made a safe emergency landing on the Cape Cod National Seashore on Sunday afternoon.

The Wellfleet Police Department says it happened between Marconi and Nauset Light beaches.

The plane is owned by Stick’n Rudder Aero Tours operating out of Chatham Municipal Airport. The pilot reported a mechanical issue after taking off at around 3:15.

There were two passengers on-board.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Park Service will be reviewing the incident.