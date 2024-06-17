Pot Saga Solved on Martha’s Vineyard

OAK BLUFFS – Martha’s Vineyard has averted running out of marijuana after federal regulations created challenges for shipping across the sound.

The state’s cannabis commission ruled last week during an hours-long executive session that it will allow transport of marijuana products across the waters to licenses businesses and treatment centers.

Though it has been legal in Massachusetts for the past 7 years, though officials were concerned it ran afoul of federal regulations. The issue has led to a lawsuit by Island Time dispensary owner Geoff Rose against the commission after concern that his business would run out of product just as summer ramped up.

Commissioners were even on the island recently hearing directly from residents on the issue.