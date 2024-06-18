Monomoy School District, Teachers’ Union Agree To New Deal

CHATHAM – The Monomoy Regional School Committee has unanimously approved a new, three-year contract with the Monomoy Regional Education Association.

The local teacher’s association voted to ratify the contract earlier this month.

Teacher and staff salaries will increase nearly ten percent.

Monomoy Superintendent Scott Carpenter said, “It was important to ensure that our educators’ compensation was on par with the region, and the salary increases in this contract will do that. In addition, our community is an increasingly expensive one to live in, and we want to do what we can to keep the amazing teachers and staff that we have here.”

The Monomoy School District says the contract also incorporates an additional day of professional development.