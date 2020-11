DENNIS – Firefighters were called to a dryer fire at the Sea Breeze Apartments on Center Street in Dennis late Sunday afternoon. Firefighters stretched a hose line to extinguish the fire. Crews ventilated smoke and checked to make sure the fire hadn’t spread to the 2nd floor. Other firefighters removed the damaged dryer from the structure. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.



de110820 Center St dryer fire from Cape Wide News LLC on Vimeo.