Dump truck overturns spilling mulch in Falmouth



FALMOUTH – A dump truck overturned in Falmouth sometime before 8:30 AM Wednesday. The crash happened on the ramp from Thomas B. Landers Road to Route 28. The driver was transported to Falmouth Hospital with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening. The truck’s load of mulch spilled all over the area closing the ramp for an extended time. Motorists should seek alternate routes. The Mass State Police truck team is investigating the crash.

Photos by Falmouth Police/CWN

