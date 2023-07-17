You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Falmouth man facing assault charge after brandishing what turned out to be BB gun

Falmouth man facing assault charge after brandishing what turned out to be BB gun

July 17, 2023



FALMOUTH – From Falmouth Police: On July 17, 2023 at 12:36 AM, officers responded to the Anejo Mexican Bistro on Main Street (Route 28), for the report of a past disturbance where a male subject reportedly brandished a handgun during an argument with another patron. The investigation led to a 36-year-old Falmouth man, who is being charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon. The suspected handgun was seized and it turned out to be a BB Pistol. Shown above, is the seized BB Pistol and a similar looking real handgun for comparison. Even though a BB Pistol was involved, the criminal charge is the same as if a real handgun was brandished.

