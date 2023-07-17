FALMOUTH – From Falmouth Police: On July 17, 2023 at 12:36 AM, officers responded to the Anejo Mexican Bistro on Main Street (Route 28), for the report of a past disturbance where a male subject reportedly brandished a handgun during an argument with another patron. The investigation led to a 36-year-old Falmouth man, who is being charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon. The suspected handgun was seized and it turned out to be a BB Pistol. Shown above, is the seized BB Pistol and a similar looking real handgun for comparison. Even though a BB Pistol was involved, the criminal charge is the same as if a real handgun was brandished.
Falmouth man facing assault charge after brandishing what turned out to be BB gun
July 17, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
