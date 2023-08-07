You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Falmouth Police searching Goodwill Park area for missing person Adam Wacholder

August 7, 2023

Click image to enlarge.

FALMOUTH From Falmouth Police: As part of the ongoing investigation into missing person, Adam Wacholder, police officers will be searching the area of Goodwill Park and the surrounding wooded areas. There is no information indicating that Mr. Wacholder is in these wooded areas, today’s search is an effort to be thorough due to the facts that the areas being searched are in close proximity to his residence and to the last known location he was witnessed at.

We request the cooperation of the public to avoid the areas being searched, so as to allow the officers to be thorough with minimal interruption.

