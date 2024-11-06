You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Falmouth Police seek man suspected of package thefts

Falmouth Police seek man suspected of package thefts

November 6, 2024

Falmouth Police/CWN

FALMOUTH – The Falmouth Police Department is seeking assistance from the public to identify a suspect captured in photographs in connection with several reported thefts or attempted thefts of packages. These incidents have been reported on Little Farm Lane, Alcott Road, Acapesket Road, and Sam Turner Road.

The Falmouth Police Department asks that anyone who may recognize the individual in the image or has information related to these incidents contact the department at (774) 255-4527.
As the holiday season approaches, the Falmouth Police Department urges residents to remain vigilant with deliveries and take precautions to reduce the risk of package thefts. Please open the attached link for preventative measures. https://www.bbb.org/…/news…/18927-avoid-package-theft.

