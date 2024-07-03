FALMOUTH – he Falmouth Police and the Massachusetts State Police are investigating the disappearance of Michael Bolina (aka Michael Boling), 53, of Falmouth and North Carolina. Mr. Bolina was reportedly last seen in late April and was reported missing in late May. He is a white male, 5’11” inches tall and 135 lbs. with a skinny build. He has brown hair and blue eyes. Unsuccessful efforts to locate Mr. Bolina have been based on information that was provided to investigators. We are asking for anyone who has any knowledge of Mr. Bolina’s location to contact Falmouth Police Detective Ron Carpenter at 774-255-4527 ext. 4620. This investigation remains active.
Falmouth Police seek missing man
July 3, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
