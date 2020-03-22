You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Fire breaks out at house in Hyannis

March 22, 2020


HYANNIS – A fire broke out in a home in Hyannis shortly after 3:30 PM Sunday afternoon. Firefighters responded to 210 Compass Circle and determined a fire had started near a dryer vent and spread into the wall. Crews quickly knocked down the fire and checked to make sure it hadn’t spread any further. No injuries were reported. THe exact cause of the fire is under investigation.

