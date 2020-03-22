HYANNIS – A fire broke out in a home in Hyannis shortly after 3:30 PM Sunday afternoon. Firefighters responded to 210 Compass Circle and determined a fire had started near a dryer vent and spread into the wall. Crews quickly knocked down the fire and checked to make sure it hadn’t spread any further. No injuries were reported. THe exact cause of the fire is under investigation.
Fire breaks out at house in Hyannis
March 22, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Brewster and Chatham’s First Corona Cases Confirmed
- UPDATE: First Positive COVID-19 Case on Nantucket Confirmed, Stay at Home Order to be Enacted
- Massachusetts has 2nd Virus-Related Death, Preps Day Cares
- Census Bureau Suspends Field Operations, Extends Collection Deadline
- Community Development Partnership Of Cape Cod Adjusts To Coronavirus Pandemic
- Cape Symphony Reschedules “Perfectly Paired” Shows, Crescendo Gala
- Nantucket Cottage Hospital Makes COVID-19 Prevention Suggestions
- Atlantic White Shark Conservancy Offers Students “Shark Story Hour”
- Orleans Health Department Shares COVID-19 Info at Forum
- COVID-19 Updates Available by Calling 2-1-1
- Sunday Journal Chat with Mary Maguire
- Sunday Journal Discussion with the Arts Foundation of Cape Cod
- Gov. Baker: COVID-19 Testing Capacity Increasing Rapidly