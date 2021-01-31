You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Five people left homeless after Hyannis blaze

Five people left homeless after Hyannis blaze

January 30, 2021

HYANNIS – Firefighters rushed to a reported structure fire in Hyannis shortly before 11 PM Saturday. Fire was showing from the rear of 51 Louis Street when crews arrived at the multi-occupancy residence. The fire reportedly extended into the second floor before being knocked down and crews checked for possible extension to the attic. No injuries were reported but the Red Cross was called to assist two adults and three children with temporary shelter.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With: ,

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 