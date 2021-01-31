HYANNIS – Firefighters rushed to a reported structure fire in Hyannis shortly before 11 PM Saturday. Fire was showing from the rear of 51 Louis Street when crews arrived at the multi-occupancy residence. The fire reportedly extended into the second floor before being knocked down and crews checked for possible extension to the attic. No injuries were reported but the Red Cross was called to assist two adults and three children with temporary shelter.
Five people left homeless after Hyannis blaze
January 30, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
