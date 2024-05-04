You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Fire breaks out in Camper in Falmouth

May 3, 2024

FALMOUTH – A fire broke out in a camper in Falmouth sometime after 11 PM Friday. The fire was reported at 649 Brick Kiln Road which is listed as Big Guy Landscaping. No injuries were reported. Fire crews were able to keep the flames from spreading beyond the camper. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

