HYANNIS – Fire damaged a duplex in Hyannis shortly after 7:30 PM Thursday. Firefighters responded to 52 Fresh Holes Road and discovered an exterior fire in the rear which had been mostly put out by the homeowner. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation. Further details were not immediately available.
Fire damages Hyannis duplex
January 4, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
