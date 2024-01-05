You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Fire damages Hyannis duplex

Fire damages Hyannis duplex

January 4, 2024

HYANNIS – Fire damaged a duplex in Hyannis shortly after 7:30 PM Thursday. Firefighters responded to 52 Fresh Holes Road and discovered an exterior fire in the rear which had been mostly put out by the homeowner. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation. Further details were not immediately available.

