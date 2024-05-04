You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Fire destroys pump house at Bourne cranberry bog

Fire destroys pump house at Bourne cranberry bog

May 4, 2024

David Curran/Satellite News Service/CWN

BOURNE – A fire destroyed the pump house at a cranberry bog in Bourne. The fire was reported shortly before 7 AM Saturday. No injuries were reported. The exact cause of the fire is under investigation.

