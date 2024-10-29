Fire erupts at Idle Times Bike Shop in Orleans

ORLEANS – A fire erupted at Idle Times Bike Shop at 29 Main Street in Orleans about 7:30 AM Tuesday. Fire crews from several towns rushed to the scene and were able to quickly get the flames under control. No injuries were reported.

Orleans Police report that Main Street between Route 6A and Locust Road is closed as well as Old Colony Way between Hot Chocolate Sparrow and Main Street.

CWN is checking with Orleans Fire for further details.

_____

Editor’s note: CWN is checking archives as this editor can recall a four-alarm fire in Eastham possibly in the 1990s on Brackett Road that gutted a building that housed several businesses including Idle Times Bike Shop-TC

(Do you remember that fire? let us know here).