You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Four people evaluated after crash at Hyannis intersection

Four people evaluated after crash at Hyannis intersection

February 22, 2024



HYANNIS – Just after noon Thursday there was a three-vehicle crash at Stevens Street and Bassett Lane in Hyannis. Four parties were evaluated at the scene. This is the second collision at this intersection this week which has 4-way stop signs. Barnstable Police are investigating the crash.
Photos by John P. Carroll/CWN

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With: ,

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 