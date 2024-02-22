HYANNIS – Just after noon Thursday there was a three-vehicle crash at Stevens Street and Bassett Lane in Hyannis. Four parties were evaluated at the scene. This is the second collision at this intersection this week which has 4-way stop signs. Barnstable Police are investigating the crash.
Photos by John P. Carroll/CWN
Four people evaluated after crash at Hyannis intersection
February 22, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
