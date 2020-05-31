SANDWICH – A barbecue grill fire caught a home on fire in Sandwich. According to reports, an off duty Mashpee firefighter came upon the scene on Kensington Drive and help put the fire out before Sandwich crews arrived. A thermal camera was used to make sure the fire hadn’t spread inside the home. No injuries were reported.
Grill fire extends to house in Sandwich
May 31, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
