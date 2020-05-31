You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Grill fire extends to house in Sandwich

Grill fire extends to house in Sandwich

May 31, 2020

SANDWICH – A barbecue grill fire caught a home on fire in Sandwich. According to reports, an off duty Mashpee firefighter came upon the scene on Kensington Drive and help put the fire out before Sandwich crews arrived. A thermal camera was used to make sure the fire hadn’t spread inside the home. No injuries were reported.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 