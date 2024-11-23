Harwich firefighters extinguish garage fire



HARWICH – Harwich Fire reports that At 2:36 AM Saturday morning the Barnstable County Sheriff’s Office Communications Center received a call for a reported house fire on Drum Lane.

A first alarm assignment was transmitted with companies from Harwich, Chatham, Brewster and Dennis responding to the scene

Fire arriving companies found a small fire in the exterior wall of the garage with the homeowner applying water with a garden hose.

An 1 3/4” hoseline was stretched and the remaining fire was extinguished and the area overhauled. There was no extension to the rest of the structure with the damage being limited to the garage wall.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the department but is not suspicious.

Companies were on scene for about 50 minutes.

The Department was assisted on scene by Harwich Police.