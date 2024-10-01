Harwich Police announce passing of retired Lieutenant with 35 years of service

HARWICH – From Harwich Police: It is with great sadness that we share with you this post regarding the passing of Lt. Barry Mitchell (ret.)

Barry began his career here at HPD as a Special Police Officer on June 25, 1979, and was promoted to a full-time officer in September of 1979. Barry quickly raised through the ranks becoming the court prosecutor, patrol sergeant and finally the Detective Lieutenant in charge of our Detective Division for many years. Barry retired as the Administrative Lieutenant in September of 2014.

Barry was a great cop and an even better detective. We send our deepest condolences to Barry’s entire family including his brother, Jon, who is a retired officer at HPD as well as his daughter Emily, who is our Town Clerk.

Thank you, Lieutenant Mitchell, for your dedication to our community and to our police department.