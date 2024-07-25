Harwich police officers graduate state academy



HARWICH – Harwich Police are congratulating new Officers Scott Macfarland, Rachid Arnik, De’Andre Bennett, and Jake Fugate as they graduated from the MPTC Plymouth Police Academy Wednesday.

Officer Macfarland received the Physical Fitness award.

Officer Fugate received the award for Top Driver.

Officer Bennett was the guidon bearer for the class. The guidon is a flag that represents the class and the bearer of the guidon is the leader of the class.

Chief Considine delivered the keynote address to the class.

On Thursday they start their Field Training Program before hitting the streets soon.