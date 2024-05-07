You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Head-on crash in Sandwich injures one

Head-on crash in Sandwich injures one

May 7, 2024



SANDWICH – One person was injured in a head-on crash in Sandwich about 6 AM Tuesday. The crash happened at the intersection of Farmersville and Boardley Roads. The victim was transported to a hospital with unknown injuries. Sandwich Police are investigating the crash which closed the intersection until the scene was cleared. Further details were not immediately available.
Photos courtesy of Paul Celeste/CWN

Filed Under: Cape Wide News, Top Story Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 