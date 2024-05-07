SANDWICH – One person was injured in a head-on crash in Sandwich about 6 AM Tuesday. The crash happened at the intersection of Farmersville and Boardley Roads. The victim was transported to a hospital with unknown injuries. Sandwich Police are investigating the crash which closed the intersection until the scene was cleared. Further details were not immediately available.
Photos courtesy of Paul Celeste/CWN
Head-on crash in Sandwich injures one
May 7, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
