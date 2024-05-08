You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Head-on crash reported on Route 25 late Tuesday evening

Head-on crash reported on Route 25 late Tuesday evening

May 8, 2024

WAREHAM – A head-on traffic crash was reported on Route 25 in the area exit 3 (Route 6/28 Wareham) about 9:30 PM Tuesday. According to reports, a crash occurred where a vehicle crossed over into oncoming traffic. One vehicle ended up in the woods. One person was transported to St. Luke’s Hospital trauma center in New Bedford, while a second was taken to Tobey Hospital in Wareham. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash. Traffic was heavily affected until the scene was cleared. Further details were not immediately available.

