Husband and wife found guilty on several charges of child abuse after jury trial



Editor’s note: This article contains graphic descriptions of child abuse. Reader discretion is advised.

YARMOUTH – Cape & Islands District Attorney Robert J. Galibois announced today that on January 18, 2024, after 7 days of trial, Brian Barnicle, age 42, and Crystale Barnicle, age 43, both of Yarmouth, were found guilty by a jury in Barnstable Superior Court. Mr. Barnicle was charged with 3 counts of Aggravated Assault and Battery with a Dangerous Weapon, 3 counts of Assault and Battery, 2 counts of Reckless Endangerment of child, 1 count of strangulation, and 4 counts of Intimidation of a witness. Ms. Barnicle was charged with 2 counts of Reckless Endangerment of a child, and 3 counts of Wanton/Recklessly permitting bodily injury to a child under 14.

On numerous dates between 2016 and 2021 two victims sustained repeated physical abuse by Brian Barnicle, including but not limited to one of the victims being struck with a cane about his head and body (causing a gash on head), one of the victims being struck numerous times with a belt (causing significant physical discomfort and permanent marking), one of the victims being struck multiple times by Brian Barnicle’s fists (leading to incidents of unconsciousness), one of the victims being struck with hands about the face (causing a black eye), and one of the victims being strangled by Brian Barnicle. While Crystale Barnicle is not alleged to have physically struck the victims, she was aware of the abuse and at many times present during the abuse and never made effort to stop the abuse, to call for help, or to remove the victims from the substantial and unjustifiable risk of injury.

Following police involvement Brian & Crystale Barnicle intimidated the victims and witnesses involved.

The charges stem from an investigation conducted by Detective Michael Zontini of the Yarmouth Police Department. The case was prosecuted by Second Assistant District Attorney Tara Cappola and Victim/ Witness Assistant Deborah McCoy.

Brian & Crystale Barnicle will return to the Barnstable Superior Court for sentencing on Tuesday January 23, 2024, at 2:00 p.m. in the Barnstable Superior Court.

District Attorney Galibois would like to recognize the courage of the victims and witnesses that testified before the court and jury on this case.

The Cape & Islands District Attorney’s Office will make no additional comments regarding the case against Brian & Crystale Barnicle at this time.