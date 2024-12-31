Investigation Into school threat in Dennis leads to arrest



DENNIS – From Dennis Police: On December 25, 2024 the Dennis Police Department received reports from several parents of Dennis-Yarmouth School District students regarding threats made via social media referencing acts of gun violence against specific students at Dennis-Yarmouth Regional High School. Officers, including the School Resource Officers from both the Dennis and Yarmouth Police Departments, worked with District personnel to identify the individual who had created the social media content. The individual was interviewed and subsequently placed under arrest at the Dennis Police Department and charged with a violation of:

MGL 269/14/B Bomb/hijack threat with serious public alarm.

The suspect was arraigned in the Orleans District Court on December 27, 2024.

The Dennis Police Department is not releasing any information regarding the individual involved in the posting of the content.