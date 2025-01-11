You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Light snow leads to traffic crashes

Light snow leads to traffic crashes

January 11, 2025

David Curran/Satellite News Service/CWN

CAPE COD – Light snowfall was leading to a number of traffic crashes across the Cape Saturday morning. One crash was reported on County Road in Bourne where a vehicle struck a utility pole (above). Meanwhile in Mashpee, two vehicles collided on Main Street (Route 130) near Great Neck Road. Heavy damage was reported but no serious injuries.

Snow is expected to accumulate an inch or two.

Shortly after 9:30 AM, a vehicle overturned on MacArthur Boulevard (Route 28) near Otis Park Drive. The driver was able to self-extricate and appeared to have escaped any serious injuries.

CWN will update this article as conditions warrant.

