Local paramedic passes away while on duty

PLYMOUTH – Brent Joseph Stephens, age 52, of East Harwich, passed away while on duty at the West Plymouth Village Fire Station on Tuesday, August 6. Brent was born on February 21, 1972 in Houston, Texas to Lanenon and Lana (Ciccarello) Stephens. Brent was predeceased by his mother Lana (Ciccarello) and his brother Gregory.

A dedicated paramedic since 2016, Brent worked for Coastal Medical, Cape Cod Ambulance, Provincetown Fire Department, and for the last four years proudly served the community of Plymouth through Brewster Ambulance Service. He was well respected by his colleagues and members of the EMS community across the South Shore and Cape Cod.

Brent was a loving husband to his wife Emily whom he married in 2005. He was also a devoted and proud father to their young son Cooper. An active family, together they enjoyed biking on the Cape Cod Rail Trail, paddle boarding at Jackknife Cove, long days on Sandy Neck Beach, and taking walks with their beloved labrador, Charlie.

Passionate about rugby, Brent founded the Cape Cod Rugby Football Club in 2010 with the support of his wife. He led the team to become a

NERFU Divisional Powerhouse, winning championships in 2011, 2012, and 2013. He recently returned to support and mentor new players and assist in the development of the newly formed Cape Cod Women’s team.

Brent was passionate about saving other people’s lives. In his death, he donated his organs to give others another chance at life and donated his brain to the Boston University CTE Center to allow researchers the opportunity to learn more about the impact of multiple concussions.

In addition to his wife Emily and son Cooper, Brent is survived by his father Lanenon, his brother Scott, sister Angela (Michael), sister-in-law Andrea, loving in-laws John and Mimi Thomas and Derick and Cheryl Ward, close friend Iain Day (Heather), as well as numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.

The family would like to thank the exemplary efforts of the staff of Brewster Ambulance Service, the personnel at the West Plymouth Village Fire Station who were on duty with Brent, and the team at Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital-Plymouth for their dedicated efforts to save him.

They also wish to recognize Plymouth Fire Chief Neil Foley and Brewster Ambulance Service Director of Operations Matthew Cohen for their compassion and unwavering support.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, August 15, 2024, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Chapman Funerals & Cremations – Blute Chapel in Harwich Center, MA. A funeral service will follow on Friday, August 16, 2024, at 11 a.m. at the First Congregational Church in Harwich Center.

The family graciously appreciates your support during this difficult time. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the family via this GoFundMe link: https://gofund.me/7ea2ba04