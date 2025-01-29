Long hotel stay leads to end of road for alleged drug dealers



YARMOUTH – From Yarmouth Police: A Yarmouth Police Officer was checking area hotels Tuesday afternoon and observed a vehicle he knew to be used in drug deals. Upon checking with hotel staff, the officer learned there had been frequent vehicle traffic coming to and from the hotel, meeting with the owners of the vehicle and allegedly making drug transactions. One of these transactions happened only moments before the officer arrived.

The officer confirmed both suspected people in the room had warrants for their arrest. Additional officers arrived and attempted to contact the people in the room. After a short time, the door opened and John Burns, 63, of Hyannis was placed under arrest for an outstanding felony warrant. Kelli Smith, 39, of South Yarmouth was also arrested on an outstanding warrant. While Smith was being booked at the station, $621.00 was located tucked in her sock and a quantity of drugs, including fentanyl, crack cocaine, and prescription pills were found in her pants.

Kelli Smith was charged with Trafficking More than 10 Grams of Fentanyl, Subsequent Offense of Possession of a Class B Drug, Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Class B Drug, and Possession of a Class E Drug. She was arraigned in Barnstable District Court on Wednesday and held without bail.