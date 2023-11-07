HYANNIS – A man was flown to an off-Cape trauma center after reportedly being pinned under a motor vehicle. Hyannis rescuers responded to a Blueberry Hill Road residence shortly before noon Tuesday and transported the victim to Cape Cod Gateway Airport to meet the MedFlight helicopter. Further details were not immediately available.
Man airlifted after being pinned by motor vehicle in Hyannis
November 7, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
