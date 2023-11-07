You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Man airlifted after being pinned by motor vehicle in Hyannis

Man airlifted after being pinned by motor vehicle in Hyannis

November 7, 2023

HYANNIS – A man was flown to an off-Cape trauma center after reportedly being pinned under a motor vehicle. Hyannis rescuers responded to a Blueberry Hill Road residence shortly before noon Tuesday and transported the victim to Cape Cod Gateway Airport to meet the MedFlight helicopter. Further details were not immediately available.

