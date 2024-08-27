You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Man extricated and airlifted after fall on West End Breakwater in Provincetown

Man extricated and airlifted after fall on West End Breakwater in Provincetown

August 27, 2024

A full view of the West End Breakwater from the end of Commercial Street to Long Point

PROVINCETOWN – Provincetown fire crews were called to a rescue at the West End Breakwater around noon Tuesday. According to reports, a man fell on the popular walking route to Long Point. Because it was low tide a boat could not respond so National Park Service Rangers took EMTs to the scene via a 4-wheel drive vehicle. The victim had to be extricated from the rocks and was driven to Herring Cove Beach where an ambulance was waiting. He was then taken to Provincetown Municipal Airport to meet a MedFlight helicopter to be flown to an off-Cape trauma center.

Firefighters respond to multiple rescues at the breakwater each year.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 