Man injured in fall from roof in Bourne

Man injured in fall from roof in Bourne

November 11, 2023

BOURNE – A man was injured after reportedly falling off a roof in Bourne sometime after 9:30 AM Saturday. Rescuers responded to a Clay Pond Road residence and transported the victim to St. Luke’s Hospital trauma center in New Bedford with unknown injuries. Further details were not immediately available.

