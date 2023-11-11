BOURNE – A man was injured after reportedly falling off a roof in Bourne sometime after 9:30 AM Saturday. Rescuers responded to a Clay Pond Road residence and transported the victim to St. Luke’s Hospital trauma center in New Bedford with unknown injuries. Further details were not immediately available.
Man injured in fall from roof in Bourne
November 11, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Cape Symphony Warns of Third-Party Fraudulent Ticket Sellers
- Mashpee Man Sentenced to 20 Years in Prison for Killing of Father
- Sunday Journal – VIDEO: New Center for APCC Boosting Conservation on Cape
- Sunday Journal – VIDEO: Thanksgiving with the Family Table Collaborative
- Cape Cod Hospital Receives Top Grade In Nonprofit’s National Safety Metric
- Cape Symphony To Perform Works Of Mozart
- Town Services Closed for Veterans Day
- Marine Corps Celebrates 248th Birthday with Cape Cod Event
- MassDOT Seeking Names for Snowplows
- Barnstable County Opposes Additional Funds for Joint Base Gun Range
- Yarmouth Voters Approve Accessory Apartment Articles
- Updated: Sewer Pump Station Project Construction Scheduled
- Yarmouth Awarded Over $3.5 Million in Housing Grants