Man seriously injured in fall from ladder in Falmouth

July 30, 2023

FALMOUTH – A man was seriously injured in a fall from a ladder in Falmouth. Rescuers responded to the 600 block of Palmer Avenue about 10:30 AM Sunday and determined the victim had fallen about 20 feet. MedFlight was not immediately available so the victim was transported to St. Luke’s Hospital trauma center in New Bedford. Further details were not immediately available.

