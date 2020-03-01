You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Man seriously injured in fireworks accident in Dennis

Man seriously injured in fireworks accident in Dennis

February 29, 2020

DENNIS – A man suffered serious injuries to his hand in a reported fireworks accident in Dennis around 7:20 PM Saturday evening. Resceurs responded to a Mayfair Road residence and rushed the victim to Cape Cod Hospital. A MedFlight helicopter was requested to Barnstable Municipal Airport. Further details were not immediately available.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 