DENNIS – A man suffered serious injuries to his hand in a reported fireworks accident in Dennis around 7:20 PM Saturday evening. Resceurs responded to a Mayfair Road residence and rushed the victim to Cape Cod Hospital. A MedFlight helicopter was requested to Barnstable Municipal Airport. Further details were not immediately available.
Man seriously injured in fireworks accident in Dennis
February 29, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
