SANDWICH – A man was seriously injured in an accident involving a power saw. Rescuers responded to a Kiah’s Way location sometime after 1:30 PM Saturday. The victim was transported to South Shore Hospital trauma center in Weymouth. Further details were not immediately available.
Man seriously injured using power saw
October 28, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- National First Responders Day Saturday
- Sunday Journal – Healey’s Housing Bill a Game Changer for Cape Cod, Says Selectman Forest
- Sunday Journal – Emergency Sheltering Laws Need to Change, Says State Rep. Xiarhos
- Wellfleet Gets $3 Million MassWorks Grant
- Barnstable Village Getting Intersection Improvements
- AG Campbell Joins Bipartisan Coalition Suing Meta
- Representative Xiarhos Pushes for Right to Shelter Changes
- Orleans’ Underground Mall Scales Back Apartment Plans
- UPDATE: Mass State Police Offering Mutual Aid to Maine Following Shooting
- Joint Base Officials Say Concepts for Affordable Housing in Earliest Stages
- Orleans Special Town Election Tackling EMS Staffing
- Summit Seeks To Unite Community In Push For Sustainable Business Practices
- Healey on Cape to Celebrate $4B in Housing Investments