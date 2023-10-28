You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Man seriously injured using power saw

Man seriously injured using power saw

October 28, 2023

SANDWICH – A man was seriously injured in an accident involving a power saw. Rescuers responded to a Kiah’s Way location sometime after 1:30 PM Saturday. The victim was transported to South Shore Hospital trauma center in Weymouth. Further details were not immediately available.

