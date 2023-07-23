SANDWICH – A man reportedly suffered injuries to his arm while using a chainsaw in Sandwich. The incident happened about 9 AM Sunday in the 500 block of Route 6A. The victim was transported to South Shore Hospital trauma center in Weymouth. Further details were not immediately available.
Man transported to trauma center after chainsaw accident
July 23, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- YMCA, Islands Grove Initiative Receive Grants To Support Youth Employment
- Two Falmouth Residents Headed to Junior Olympics
- Statewide Broadband Equity Survey Opens
- Sunday Journal – Nantucket Shark Researcher Caroline Collatos on Local Sharks and their Rebound
- Sunday Journal – Dr. Greg Skomal Talks Lifetime of Shark Research and Changing Cape
- Commonwealth Wind Terminates Contracts with Energy Companies
- LISTEN: Del Deo Family Open to Dialogue with Park Service
- Shark Research Improving on Cape & Islands
- LISTEN: Cape Cod Baseball League All-Star Weekend
- Beach Closures Because of Contamination Keeps Sunbathers Out of the Water
- Traffic Light Repair in Barnstable Friday
- Monopoly Creating a Cape Cod Special Edition
- Cooperative Bank Announces Grants For Seven Nonprofits