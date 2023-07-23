You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Man transported to trauma center after chainsaw accident

Man transported to trauma center after chainsaw accident

July 23, 2023

SANDWICH – A man reportedly suffered injuries to his arm while using a chainsaw in Sandwich. The incident happened about 9 AM Sunday in the 500 block of Route 6A. The victim was transported to South Shore Hospital trauma center in Weymouth. Further details were not immediately available.

