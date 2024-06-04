Mashpee Police investigating reported assault and battery between two students at Mashpee High School



MASHPEE – From Mashpee Police Chief Scott W. Carline: On May 25th, 2024 the Mashpee Police Department School Resource Officer was made aware of an assault and battery that had occurred at the Mashpee High School between two students. The school resource officer was also made aware that there was a social media video of the incident in question. Mashpee Police immediately initiated a full investigation into this incident which is still currently ongoing. Mashpee Police are working collaboratively with the Mashpee Schools Superintendent’s Office while also in consultation with the Cape and Islands District Attorney’s Office. At this point in the investigation Chief Carline states it would be inappropriate for him to comment until the investigation is completed. Again this is an active and ongoing investigation and anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Mashpee Police Department Detective Bureau at 508-539-1480. Further information will be forthcoming at the conclusion of the investigation.