Mashpee Police seek vehicle and driver regarding hit & run crash



MASHPEE – Mashpee Police are seeking the public’s assistance identifying the owner of this vehicle and the individual in the security photos The vehicle was involved in a hit and run motor vehicle crash that resulted in property damage. This occurred in the parking lot at the corner of Route 151 @ Ninigret Avenue.

If you can provide any information please contact Officer Ahearn at 508-539-1480.

Thank you for your assistance!

Editor’s note: The vehicle appears to be a black or dark colored Jeep Wrangler Unlimited.