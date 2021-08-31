MASHPEE – Mashpee PD is trying to make contact with James Morgan as his family and friends are concerned because they have been unable to reach him. Morgan may be operating a Blue Lexus, MA Registration 2XAL49, possibly in the Mashpee or Falmouth area. If you have any information that may assist in locating Morgan please contact Det/Sgt Petrosh at 508-539-1480 ext 7237.
Mashpee Police seeking to locate missing man
August 31, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- RFK’s Oldest Son Condemns Possible Parole of Sirhan Sirhan
- Sandwich Braces for Fall Semester Amid COVID
- 20th Edition Of Seaside Le Mans To Honor 9/11 Anniversary
- Cape Cod’s ‘Buy Local’ Movement in the Spotlight Tuesday
- Provincetown Town Manager Appointed to Local Government Advisory Committee
- Last Troops Exit Afghanistan, Ending America’s Longest War
- Cape Cod Commission Announces $149,868 in Grant Funds
- Cape Cod Real Estate Market May be Cooling Off
- Hyannis Rotary Club Raising Money For Disaster Relief In Haiti
- Cape Cod Canal Day to be held on September 18
- Massachusetts Clean Energy Researchers Share $2.6M in Grants
- “Art For Good” Fundraiser To Be Held On Saturday
- Community Health Center To Hold COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic