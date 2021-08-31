Mashpee Police seeking to locate missing man



MASHPEE – Mashpee PD is trying to make contact with James Morgan as his family and friends are concerned because they have been unable to reach him. Morgan may be operating a Blue Lexus, MA Registration 2XAL49, possibly in the Mashpee or Falmouth area. If you have any information that may assist in locating Morgan please contact Det/Sgt Petrosh at 508-539-1480 ext 7237.