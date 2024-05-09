Mashpee woman accused of stealing car from Hyannis hotel, crashing in Sandwich

HYANNIS – A Mashpee woman is accused of stealing a car from a Hyannis hotel and later getting into a crash on Route 6 in Sandwich. In a report obtained by CWN, Barnstable Police Officer Erik McNeice details being called to the Americas Best Value in at 206 Main Street just before midnight. The clerk at the hotel explained that a woman had entered the lobby acting odd. Video reportedly shows the woman enter and lie down on a couch in the lobby. The woman then drove away in a Honda Accord. The clerk recognized the vehicle as being registered to one of the rooms. Police contacted the occupant of that room who confirmed the vehicle was stolen. A be on the lookout (BOLO) was issued to all units.

A short time later, Sandwich Police reported the vehicle had been in a crash on Route 6 westbound at mile marker 57. Ofc. McNeice learned off-duty Barnstable officer Nicholas Stoner had the vehicle pass him going over 100 MPH before the crash. The Accord had heavy front end damage and the airbags had deployed.

The suspect identifed as Katelynn E. Eldridge, 40, of Mashpee. She was transferred from a Mass State Police cruiser to custody of Barnstable Police. She was charged with larceny of a motor vehicle. At booking, Eldridge allegedly pushed Officer Baldner leading to an additional charge of assault and battery on a police officer.