Video Mass State Police Trooper who passed away off duty escorted home to Cape Cod

May 8, 2024



HARWICH – A Massachusetts State Police Trooper who passed away while off duty was escorted home.

A procession of police vehicles brought Trooper Steven Culver from Boston down Route 3 to Route 6 ending at Chapman Funeral & Cremations in Harwich.

The cause of death was not immediately released. Funeral arrangements have not been released at this time.

Video from Jake O’Callaghan/CWN:

ha050824 Fallen MSP Trooper brought home from Cape Wide News LLC on Vimeo.

Video from State Representative Steven Xiarhos:

