Video Mass State Police Trooper who passed away off duty escorted home to Cape Cod

HARWICH – A Massachusetts State Police Trooper who passed away while off duty was escorted home.
A procession of police vehicles brought Trooper Steven Culver from Boston down Route 3 to Route 6 ending at Chapman Funeral & Cremations in Harwich.
The cause of death was not immediately released. Funeral arrangements have not been released at this time.
Video from Jake O’Callaghan/CWN:
ha050824 Fallen MSP Trooper brought home from Cape Wide News LLC on Vimeo.
Video from State Representative Steven Xiarhos: