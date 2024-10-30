Medevac called after man suffers electrical shock causing a fall in Falmouth





FALMOUTH – A man was seriously injured in Falmouth Wednesday afternoon. According to reports, sometime around 2 PM, the victim received an electrical shock which caused him to fall about 15 feet at a location on Main Street (Route 28) near Nye Road.. He was transported to Falmouth Hospital where a MedFlight helicopter landed to fly him to an off-Cape trauma center. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) was notified to investigate the incident. Further details were not immediately available.

Photos by David Curran/Satellite News Service/CWN

